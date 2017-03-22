Google adds audio-only calls to Duo, file sharing to Allo

Google said on Wednesday it would offer an audio-only option on its Duo video calls service to help users communicate using poor-quality connections, and was adding a feature to permit file sharing in group chats on its Allo messaging App. The company launched Google Duo in August, providing video calls for users on Android and iOS, pitting it against Apple Inc's FaceTime, Microsoft Corp's video-calling app Skype and Facebook Inc's Messenger.

