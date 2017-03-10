Google ad crisis spreads as biggest m...

Google ad crisis spreads as biggest marketers halt spending

1 hr ago Read more: The Age

Google's advertising crisis went global after some of the biggest marketers including AT&T and Johnson & Johnson halted spending on YouTube and the internet company's display network, citing concern their ads would run alongside offensive videos. The controversy erupted last week after the London-based Times newspaper reported that some ads were running with YouTube videos that promoted terrorism or anti-Semitism.

