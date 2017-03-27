Galaxy S8 may ship with Google's AI program
An artificial program promoted by Google Inc. may ship with Samsung Electronics Co.' s latest smartphone, the Galaxy S8, that will come with the tech giants own Bixby voice support program, the industry sources said Friday.
