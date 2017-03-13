Ex-Googlers Build a Neural Network to...

Ex-Googlers Build a Neural Network to Protect Your Heart

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Wired

The world knows no deadlier assassin than heart disease. It accounts for one in four fatalities in the US.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wired.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Google stole my identity Mar 7 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb 25 patriot 2
google manipulates search results Feb '17 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 279,688,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC