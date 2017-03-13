Ex-Googlers Build a Neural Network to Protect Your Heart
The world knows no deadlier assassin than heart disease. It accounts for one in four fatalities in the US.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wired.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Google stole my identity
|Mar 7
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 25
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC