Everything We Know About Google's New Futuristic HQ in Silicon Valley

Google could break ground on the campus in April, the same month Apple is set to move employees into its own new headquarters. Alphabet's Google received approval from Mountain View, Calif., city officials to break ground on its new dome-shaped headquarters called "Charleston East" in April, the same month Apple will start sending employees to its new "Spaceship" campus called Apple Park in nearby Cupertino.

