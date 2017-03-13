Attention Detroit Entrepreneurs: Google Demo Day Is Right Around The Corner
Grand Circus , a technology training institute based out of downtown Detroit, later this month will host its annual Detroit Google Demo Day. The event will take place Friday, March 30, and gives entrepreneurs from the U.S., Canada and Mexico the chance to pitch their businesses in front of a panel of judges, investors and Detroit peers.
