Attention Detroit Entrepreneurs: Goog...

Attention Detroit Entrepreneurs: Google Demo Day Is Right Around The Corner

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

Grand Circus , a technology training institute based out of downtown Detroit, later this month will host its annual Detroit Google Demo Day. The event will take place Friday, March 30, and gives entrepreneurs from the U.S., Canada and Mexico the chance to pitch their businesses in front of a panel of judges, investors and Detroit peers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Google stole my identity Mar 7 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb 25 patriot 2
google manipulates search results Feb '17 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,531 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC