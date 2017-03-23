Apple totally dissed WikiLeaks this w...

Apple totally dissed WikiLeaks this week - here's why

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Julian Assange's website WikiLeaks is in possession of what appears to be CIA hacking tools that can target popular computers like Apple's iPhones and Macs as well as products from other big tech companies like Microsoft and Google. Assange has said that WikiLeaks will share details of the vulnerabilities with Apple and other big tech companies, so they can fix the vulnerabilities that the CIA uses for its hacking tools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Sat Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar 7 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb 25 patriot 2
google manipulates search results Feb '17 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,817 • Total comments across all topics: 279,851,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC