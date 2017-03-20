Apple is on the defensive as it prepa...

Apple is on the defensive as it prepares the iPhone for the fight of its life

What Cook won't say, however, is how Apple's move to AR is a defensive move to preserve the supremacy of the iPhone, its most important product, for another decade. In a recent interview with Business Insider , Microsoft technical fellow Alex Kipman, the chief inventor of Microsoft's pioneering HoloLens "hologram" goggles , said he saw augmented reality as replacing the need for a smartphone.

