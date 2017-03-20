Apple is on the defensive as it prepares the iPhone for the fight of its life

What Cook won't say, however, is how Apple's move to AR is a defensive move to preserve the supremacy of the iPhone, its most important product, for another decade. In a recent interview with Business Insider , Microsoft technical fellow Alex Kipman, the chief inventor of Microsoft's pioneering HoloLens "hologram" goggles , said he saw augmented reality as replacing the need for a smartphone.

