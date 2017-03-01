Android gets patches for critical Ope...

Android gets patches for critical OpenSSL, media server and kernel driver flaws

A five-month-old flaw in Android's SSL cryptographic libraries is among the 35 critical vulnerabilities Google fixed in its March security patches for the mobile OS. The first set of patches, known as patch level 2017-03-01, is common to all patched phones and contains fixes for 36 vulnerabilities, 11 of which are rated critical and 15 high.

