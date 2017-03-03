Amazon is Pulling Out All the Stops Against Apple and Google in the Voice Assistant Wars

Echo home speaker/voice assistant has turned into a surprise hit and yielded a blizzard of positive media attention, the Alexa voice assistant powering Echo hardware is still in key respects at a strategic disadvantage relative to Alphabet /Google Google and Apple's assistants each shipped with hundreds of millions of mobile devices last year, and Microsoft's perhaps on close to 200 million PCs. By contrast, Echo sales were likely only in seven figures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.