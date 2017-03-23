Advertising Community Says Google's YouTube Ad Scandal 'A Real Issue'
Alphabet Inc 's ad controversy in the United Kingdom is showing no signs of dissipating and is impacting the company's stock. Earlier this week, analysts at Pivotal Research Group downgraded Alphabet's stock to Hold from Buy after several notable British brands decided to no longer advertise on Alphabet's properties.
