Add Preview Snippets to Google Gmail?
I used to see preview text from email messages in Gmail on my computer, but now I just get the subject lines. Is there a setting or preference in Gmail that restores this feature? Thought its user interface isn't particularly elegant, there are quite a lot of different changes you can make to how Google Mail [ Gmail ] shows your email, whether an individual message or the overview list of messages in your inbox or other folder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ask Dave Taylor!.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|23 hr
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar 7
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 25
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC