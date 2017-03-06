a Alexa, Cortana, Siri, and Google: W...

a Alexa, Cortana, Siri, and Google: Where voice command is falling short

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Business Journal

If we're able to start our cars, pull up a movie on our TV within seconds, or control more For a few years now we've seen an uptick in speech recognition technology. We've had Siri in our pockets since 2011 , we've had Google Voice Search since about that same time, and we've had Cortana as part of Windows 10 since 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb 25 patriot 2
google manipulates search results Feb 13 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec '16 adventureanalog 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,890 • Total comments across all topics: 279,358,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC