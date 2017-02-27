YouTube TV: Google's new streaming se...

YouTube TV: Google's new streaming service includes 40 channels for $35 per month

Google has a new pitch for younger consumers disenchanted with cable and satellite TV : YouTube TV, a new "skinny" bundle of about 40 TV channels including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN, priced at $35 per month. The move, which has been expected, makes Google and YouTube the latest players to take the over-the-top field, as providers see a big opportunity to sell cheaper, multiscreen internet-delivered TV as alternatives to traditional pay-TV services.

