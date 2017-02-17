Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a disaster,a experts say
Immigrants across the U.S. are boycotting work, school and shopping today as part of the Day Without Immigrants, a series of protests intended to illustrate the significant economic and social impact that immigrants have on the country.
Immigrants across the U.S. are boycotting work, school and shopping today as part of the Day Without Immigrants, a series of protests intended to illustrate the significant economic and social impact that immigrants have on the country. The protests, which were organized on social media, are also a demonstration against President Donald Trump, who has been criticized by some as anti-immigrant and xenophobic for his promises to deport unauthorized immigrants, build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and use "extreme vetting" on immigrants from several predominately Muslim countries.
#1 6 hrs ago
Without illegal immigrants, U.S. citizens would not have half their pay subsidizing their trips to our hospital emergency rooms, their "birthing" in our hospitals when they come here just to have their babies born "as citizens," their free education, subsidized housing, their illegal gang members who kill innocent citizens, their free drivers' licenses, food stamps, and tuition to our colleges paid free or half priced, their forged social security cards, etc. We citizens are sick and tired of being
ripped off by these illegal aliens. Let the Mexican Government subsidize them or reimburse us for their illegal stays here. If Mexico was so wonderful, why are they here and sending their money earned here illegally. Illegals should go back and come in legally like the millions of people from other countries, who are waiting to come to the U.S., and have applied legally. Don't go around carrying your flag and burning ours. This is disrespectful to the country who has given you work. Illegals are not citizens of the U.S. and not entitled to the rights and privileges of U.S. citizens born here. Our Constitution is not yours so don't hide behind it and claim, "we are violating your Constitutional Rights." You are Mexican citizens and should be abiding by your own Constitution. Face it, the Mexican Government is corrupt or you won't be here. Under the Mexican Constitution, illegals are thrown in your Mexican prisons, which is worst than "getting water boarded."
