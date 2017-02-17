There are on the KXL-AM Portland story from 22 hrs ago, titled Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a disaster,a experts say. In it, KXL-AM Portland reports that:

Immigrants across the U.S. are boycotting work, school and shopping today as part of the Day Without Immigrants, a series of protests intended to illustrate the significant economic and social impact that immigrants have on the country. The protests, which were organized on social media, are also a demonstration against President Donald Trump, who has been criticized by some as anti-immigrant and xenophobic for his promises to deport unauthorized immigrants, build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and use "extreme vetting" on immigrants from several predominately Muslim countries.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.