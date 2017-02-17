Without immigrants, the US economy wo...

Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a disaster,a experts say

There are 1 comment on the KXL-AM Portland story from 22 hrs ago, titled Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a disaster,a experts say. In it, KXL-AM Portland reports that:

Immigrants across the U.S. are boycotting work, school and shopping today as part of the Day Without Immigrants, a series of protests intended to illustrate the significant economic and social impact that immigrants have on the country. The protests, which were organized on social media, are also a demonstration against President Donald Trump, who has been criticized by some as anti-immigrant and xenophobic for his promises to deport unauthorized immigrants, build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and use "extreme vetting" on immigrants from several predominately Muslim countries.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rose Tokoyo1

Laguna Woods, CA

#1 6 hrs ago
Without illegal immigrants, U.S. citizens would not have half their pay subsidizing their trips to our hospital emergency rooms, their "birthing" in our hospitals when they come here just to have their babies born "as citizens," their free education, subsidized housing, their illegal gang members who kill innocent citizens, their free drivers' licenses, food stamps, and tuition to our colleges paid free or half priced, their forged social security cards, etc. We citizens are sick and tired of being
ripped off by these illegal aliens. Let the Mexican Government subsidize them or reimburse us for their illegal stays here. If Mexico was so wonderful, why are they here and sending their money earned here illegally. Illegals should go back and come in legally like the millions of people from other countries, who are waiting to come to the U.S., and have applied legally. Don't go around carrying your flag and burning ours. This is disrespectful to the country who has given you work. Illegals are not citizens of the U.S. and not entitled to the rights and privileges of U.S. citizens born here. Our Constitution is not yours so don't hide behind it and claim, "we are violating your Constitutional Rights." You are Mexican citizens and should be abiding by your own Constitution. Face it, the Mexican Government is corrupt or you won't be here. Under the Mexican Constitution, illegals are thrown in your Mexican prisons, which is worst than "getting water boarded."

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
google manipulates search results Feb 13 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec '16 adventureanalog 1
News HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock... Dec '16 Analog Watchface 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,254 • Total comments across all topics: 279,001,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC