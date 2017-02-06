What's keeping enterprises from using...

What's keeping enterprises from using G Suite?

Read more: ITworld

While Google has spent the past year trying to woo enterprises to its G Suite productivity apps, it's still the underdog compared to Microsoft Office, at least among large businesses. So what's keeping it from broader appeal? One of the biggest hurdles for Google achieving broader enterprise adoption is just the fact that the company's products aren't identical to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and other Microsoft Office apps, Gartner Senior Research Analyst Joe Mariano said.

Chicago, IL

