Viral selfie-morphing FaceApp launches on Android after huge iOS success
Android users will now be able to change their frowns to smiles, after a popular face-morphing app launched on Wednesday on Google Play. FaceApp, which was initially available only for Apple iPhones, had reached one million downloads in two weeks, the app's developer told Mashable .
