Use Voice Commands to Quickly Check Your Google Security Settings

A year ago when the Tech Giant, Google launched the Android 7.0 also popularly called as Android Nougat, candidly speaking it wasn't much of a fanfare to it as compared to the slew of awe and wonder that surrounded the launch of its predecessor. As per information, not all devices that are running on Android Nougat 7.0 would receive Instant Apps immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.