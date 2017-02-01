This startup invented a new category ...

This startup invented a new category of search software so good Google uses it

Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Six-year-old Seal Software has probably been flying under your radar, but in that time it has been quietly acquiring a who's who of giant customers like Aetna, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Google. A person close to the company tells us that Seal Software is considered one of the "most exciting" young enterprise tech companies because it has invented a new category of software called "contract analysis."

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 34,179 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,299

