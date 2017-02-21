This seven-year-old applied for a job at Googlea and got a reply from CEO Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai personally replied to a job application sent in by adorable seven-year-old girl Chloe Bridgewater who wrote him a heartwarming letter When seven-year-old Chloe Bridgewater wrote a letter to Google to apply for a job, she and her parents weren't expecting to hear back. However, the little girl's determination caught the attention of the company's CEO Sundar Pichai and he took the time to personally reply! After reading Chloe's adorable letter in which she lists her goals including working "in a chocolate factory" and "do swimming in the Olympics ", Sundar wrote back and urged her to "keep working hard and following your dreams".

