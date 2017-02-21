This seven-year-old applied for a job at Googlea and got a reply from CEO Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai personally replied to a job application sent in by adorable seven-year-old girl Chloe Bridgewater who wrote him a heartwarming letter When seven-year-old Chloe Bridgewater wrote a letter to Google to apply for a job, she and her parents weren't expecting to hear back. However, the little girl's determination caught the attention of the company's CEO Sundar Pichai and he took the time to personally reply! After reading Chloe's adorable letter in which she lists her goals including working "in a chocolate factory" and "do swimming in the Olympics ", Sundar wrote back and urged her to "keep working hard and following your dreams".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hellomagazine.com.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 19
|Rose Tokoyo1
|1
|google manipulates search results
|Feb 13
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC