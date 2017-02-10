This Hyperlapse Around the World was Created with 3,305 Google Maps Screenshots
Graphic design student Matteo Archondis created an incredible visual hyperlapse tour of the world using 3,305 screenshots that were taken entirely within Google Maps. It took him 2 days of work to compile all of the images, and then he spent countless hours over a week editing them together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TechEBlog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan 13
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Jan '17
|not what we paid for
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec '16
|Analog Watchface
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC