This Hyperlapse Around the World was Created with 3,305 Google Maps Screenshots

15 hrs ago Read more: TechEBlog

Graphic design student Matteo Archondis created an incredible visual hyperlapse tour of the world using 3,305 screenshots that were taken entirely within Google Maps. It took him 2 days of work to compile all of the images, and then he spent countless hours over a week editing them together.

