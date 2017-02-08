The ZTE Axon 7 is now the cheapest Google Daydream VR-ready phone - CNET
If you wanted to experience Google's Daydream , you had to drop some serious cash: over US $600 for a Google Pixel or Moto Z handset, and another $79 for the VR headset itself. ZTE has announced that the $400 mid-range phone will now be Daydream-ready as well, once you download a software update, rolling out today, that also brings Android 7.0 Nougat to the phone.
