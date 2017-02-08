The ZTE Axon 7 is now the cheapest Go...

The ZTE Axon 7 is now the cheapest Google Daydream VR-ready phone - CNET

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Historic City News

If you wanted to experience Google's Daydream , you had to drop some serious cash: over US $600 for a Google Pixel or Moto Z handset, and another $79 for the VR headset itself. ZTE has announced that the $400 mid-range phone will now be Daydream-ready as well, once you download a software update, rolling out today, that also brings Android 7.0 Nougat to the phone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
topix google tries to hide Jan 13 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan 10 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
google manipulates search results Jan '17 not what we paid for 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec '16 adventureanalog 1
News HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock... Dec '16 Analog Watchface 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,958 • Total comments across all topics: 278,689,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC