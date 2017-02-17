Tech/Earnings Update: From Google 'Raves' To BlackBerry 'Zero' And Verizon 'Drones'
Our Weekend Update: Facebook takes on LinkedIn, Google Raves about the Cloud, BlackBerry dips to Zero, Verizon Drones On, and Oracle goes to court. In this edition of the Samadhi Brief, we're taking a look at some interesting recent earnings announcements and highlighting a few tech sector moves that caught our eye.
