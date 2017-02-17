South Korea's antitrust watchdog concerned Google meddled with Samsung's Tizen

More competition is always a good thing for consumers, but did Google stifle it by interfering with Samsung and Tizen? Samsung might be all in on Android, but the South Korean firm also toys around with its in-house Tizen operating system for phones, smartwatches, televisions, and everything in between. However, South Korea's antitrust watchdog is concerned that Samsung business with the former might have negatively affected its business with the latter, with Google to blame, reports The Korea Times .

