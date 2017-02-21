Sophomore From Stratford Creates Winning 'Doodle 4 Google' Design
Ambassadors from Google visited Stratford on Wednesday to name Bunnell High School 10th-grader Sarah Harrison as the winner of this year's Connecticut Doodle 4 Google Competition. Harrison's winning artwork was based on the prompt "What I see for the futurea " and was revealed during a school assembly on Wednesday morning.
