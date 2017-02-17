Snapchat makers developing Android smartphone that keeps your selfies secure

Snapchat aims to derive most of its revenue from advertising where it will compete against Google, Facebook and Twitter. Worried about your photos and videos falling into the wrong hands? Well what if we tell you that you can soon have a smartphone that will make sharing your selfies more secure? Photo-sharing mobile service Snapchat is reportedly planning to launch an Android smartphone that will give consumers more control over the camera features.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.