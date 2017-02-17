Signal Debuts Video Calling in Beta
Users of the Signal encrypted messaging and voice calling service, famously employed by National Security Agency contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden, can now also use the app for encrypted video chats. Open Whisper Systems, the software company that developed Signal, announced new public beta support for encrypted video calling yesterday.
