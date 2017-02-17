Share on Google Plus
After launching its Vibe K5 Note in August, Lenovo today announced a new variant of the smartphone that boasts more internal storage. The Lenovo Vibe K5 Note with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage will be available through open sales starting 11.59PM exclusively on Flipkart from February 21. The smartphone carries a price of Rs 13,499 and is available in color choices of Gold, Silver, and Dark Grey.
