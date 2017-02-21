Samsung is making a new Android tablet at the worst possible time
They were once promised as devices to replace our laptops, but that prediction never panned out. Instead, the iPad continues to struggle and Windows 10 relies mostly on hybrid devices instead of traditional tablets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Sat
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb 13
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC