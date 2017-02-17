RSA: Eric Schmidt shares deep learning on AI

Alphabet chairman Eric Schmidt says artificial intelligence is key to advances in diverse areas such as healthcare and datacenter design and that security concerns related to it are somewhat misguided. . In a wide-ranging on-stage conversation here at the RSA Security conference with Gideon Lewis-Kraus, author of The Great A.I. Awakening , Schmidt shared his insights from decades of work related to AI and why the technology seems to finally be hitting its stride.

