Police agencies divvy up $230 million settlement with Google

2 hrs ago

A firing range, vehicles, Tasers and bailouts of several underfunded police pension plans are among some of the ways Rhode Island law enforcement agencies are spending their shares of a $230 million settlement with Google . Five agencies are splitting $230 million for their roles in helping to investigate a marketing technique that allowed users of Google AdWords to illegally sell drugs not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

