Police agencies divvy up $230 million settlement with Google
A firing range, vehicles, Tasers and bailouts of several underfunded police pension plans are among some of the ways Rhode Island law enforcement agencies are spending their shares of a $230 million settlement with Google . Five agencies are splitting $230 million for their roles in helping to investigate a marketing technique that allowed users of Google AdWords to illegally sell drugs not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|4 hr
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb 13
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC