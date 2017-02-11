Ping Pong Ball Improves the Google Da...

Ping Pong Ball Improves the Google Daydream Controller

The original controller only managed a mere 3 DOF using the internal accelerometer; although this conveyed rotational motion around the 3 axis, transitional information was completely lacking. [Matteo] resolves this by forming a simple positional marker out of a white LED enclosed in a standard ping pong ball; He tracks this setup using an iSight camera.

