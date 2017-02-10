Oracle files new appeal in seven-year battle over Google's 'fair use' of Java in Android
For almost seven years , Oracle has been pursuing legal action against Google, in an effort to claim damages from the company over its unlicensed usage of Java components in the Android operating system. Google hasn't denied that it used Java software in Android, but it has maintained that it did so without violating any intellectual property laws.
