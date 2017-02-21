Ocean Springs 4th grader becomes seco...

Ocean Springs 4th grader becomes second OS student to win state Google contest

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Mississippi Press

Ocean Springs Upper Elementary student Gwen Lyons was announced Thursday as the state winner of the "Doodle 4 Google" contest, an annual event open to students in grades K-12 to redesign the Google logo. In winning the award, Lyons became the second Ocean Springs student in four years to be selected the Mississippi winner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mississippi Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb 19 Rose Tokoyo1 1
google manipulates search results Feb 13 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec '16 adventureanalog 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,184 • Total comments across all topics: 279,129,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC