Ocean Springs 4th grader becomes second OS student to win state Google contest
Ocean Springs Upper Elementary student Gwen Lyons was announced Thursday as the state winner of the "Doodle 4 Google" contest, an annual event open to students in grades K-12 to redesign the Google logo. In winning the award, Lyons became the second Ocean Springs student in four years to be selected the Mississippi winner.
