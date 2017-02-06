Moz Skeptical Over Accuracy Of Google Search Console Reports
Russ Jones from Moz wrote a detailed piece named Google Search Console Reliability: Webmaster Tools on Trial . In short, he said SEOs and webmasters should "remain skeptical of this data," the data provided within Google Search Console.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Search Engine Roundtable.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan 13
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan 10
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Jan 7
|not what we paid for
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec '16
|Analog Watchface
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC