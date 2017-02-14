Mountain View Leaders Consider Rezoning Near Google
City leaders in Mountain View on Tuesday were set to discuss rezoning a neighborhood near Google headquarters to enable the tech giant to build apartments and expand its campus. The city's planning commission has recommended additional housing for the East Whisman neighborhood.
