Mountain View Leaders Consider Rezoning Near Google

16 hrs ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

City leaders in Mountain View on Tuesday were set to discuss rezoning a neighborhood near Google headquarters to enable the tech giant to build apartments and expand its campus. The city's planning commission has recommended additional housing for the East Whisman neighborhood.

