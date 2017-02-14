Microsoft's Email Insights finally adds some useful search smarts to Outlook
Email Insights , a new experimental app from the Microsoft Garage, is the answer to a problem Google's Gmail solved more than a decade ago: how to search Outlook and find exactly what you want. Google's Gmail gained enormous traction in part because it allowed a quick, convenient way to search emails.
