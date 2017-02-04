Microsoft 'Windows 10 Cloud' could challenge Google's Chrome OS
Last we checked, Windows 10 is on about 300 million devices . That's not a bad start, but how does the company get to 1 billion? Selling super cheap PCs with a simplified version of Windows 10 to compete directly with Chromebooks running Google's Chrome OS might be the way to go.
