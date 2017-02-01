Microsoft is revitalizing a failed idea to take on Google's Chromebooks
Microsoft is quietly working on a new and streamlined edition of Windows 10, called "Windows 10 Cloud," that will only run apps from Microsoft's app store, reports ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley. The idea, reports Foley, is to take on the dominance of Google Chrome OS-powered Chromebooks - ultra-cheap laptops that aren't making a dent in the overall PC scene, but account for a huge chunk of the education market .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan 13
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan 10
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Jan 7
|not what we paid for
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec '16
|Analog Watchface
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC