Microsoft is revitalizing a failed idea to take on Google's Chromebooks

Microsoft is quietly working on a new and streamlined edition of Windows 10, called "Windows 10 Cloud," that will only run apps from Microsoft's app store, reports ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley. The idea, reports Foley, is to take on the dominance of Google Chrome OS-powered Chromebooks - ultra-cheap laptops that aren't making a dent in the overall PC scene, but account for a huge chunk of the education market .

