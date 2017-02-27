'Meet' Google's new videoconferencing service for the enterprise
Google appears to have accidentally revealed its new group videoconferencing service for businesses on Tuesday, a week before a big user conference. The service, called Meet, appears to be its offering for businesses that want to do group meetings over the Internet.
