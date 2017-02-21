McClatchy joins Google, YouTube with video lab in renovated Sacramento train station
McClatchy executives and public officials Wednesday toured space in the city's renovated train depot that will house a video test lab being opened by McClatchy in a partnership with YouTube and Google. Corey Ford, the managing partner of Matter, takes a photo during the unveiling of McClatchy's new venture, Video Lab West, on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2017, at the historic train depot in Sacramento, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 19
|Rose Tokoyo1
|1
|google manipulates search results
|Feb 13
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC