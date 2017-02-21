Man checks Google Maps before picking...

Man checks Google Maps before picking up friend - and sees her standing in SAME spot months earlier

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

A man checked Google Maps before picking up a friend was shocked to see her standing in the same spot - five months earlier. Rick Hodge decided to use the Google service to see the street corner in Taunton, Somerset, where he'd agreed to meet pal Michele Noad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb 19 Rose Tokoyo1 1
google manipulates search results Feb 13 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec '16 adventureanalog 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,007 • Total comments across all topics: 279,059,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC