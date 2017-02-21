Lenovo to integrate Amazon Alexa in Moto smartphones
Lenovo is working with Amazon to get the Alexa voice assistant into a range of Motorola smartphones, and in the process, looking to depose Google's voice assistant technology. The partners will first focus on developing an Alexa "Mod," a block that will attach to a Moto Z modular handset.
