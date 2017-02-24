Huge semis rolling down the highway m...

Huge semis rolling down the highway may soon have no one at the wheel

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Huge semis rolling down the highway may soon have no one at the wheel New self-driving truck start-up aims to cut out the long-haul driver Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://usat.ly/2lD25CB So hot that if you're a sharp 21-year-old with robotics experience and some smart friends, you can land millions to start your own company. Embark, a new self-driving truck startup that launched Friday, is the brainchild of University of Waterloo buddies Alex Rodrigues and Brandon Moak, also 21. The Canadian duo has been working on a self-driving truck since last summer, and in January received the necessary paperwork to test the rig on Nevada public highways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb 19 Rose Tokoyo1 1
google manipulates search results Feb 13 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec '16 adventureanalog 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,086 • Total comments across all topics: 279,123,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC