Huge semis rolling down the highway may soon have no one at the wheel New self-driving truck start-up aims to cut out the long-haul driver Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://usat.ly/2lD25CB So hot that if you're a sharp 21-year-old with robotics experience and some smart friends, you can land millions to start your own company. Embark, a new self-driving truck startup that launched Friday, is the brainchild of University of Waterloo buddies Alex Rodrigues and Brandon Moak, also 21. The Canadian duo has been working on a self-driving truck since last summer, and in January received the necessary paperwork to test the rig on Nevada public highways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.