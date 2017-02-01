How To Ensure Your Ads Are Not Among the Nearly 2 Billion That Google Bans Each Year
In 2016, Google reports , it removed 1.7 billion ads, the largest number the company has taken down, to date, in a single year. Google also banned 200 publishers from its AdSense network during a period of less than two months, due to the growth of fake news and misleading content.
