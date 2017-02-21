Registration will allow you to post comments on newstimes.com and create a newstimes.com Subscriber Portal account for you to manage subscriptions and email preferences. How Marc Andreessen got Cisco's John Chambers to invest in a startup that's conquering 'the next interface' "I viewed voice as the past, where it's really the future," says Cisco Executive Chairman and former CEO John Chambers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.