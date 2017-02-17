How Google Defends Gmail Users from Attacks
Google's Gmail web email service is widely used by millions of companies and consumers around the world, making it an attractive target for attackers. In a session at the RSA Conference here, Elie Bursztein, Anti-fraud and Abuse Research Lead at Google, detailed the many technologies and processes that Google uses to protect users and the Gmail service itself from exploitation.
