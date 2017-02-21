Google's Project Fi starts testing Voice over LTE support
Google's own wireless service called Project Fi has rolled out Voice over LTE service for a subset of its users, the company confirmed this week via an announcement in Google's product forums. Users will be able to tell that they've been added to this lucky group of testers because their signal indicator will continue to display LTE when they're making or receiving a call, instead of falling to H [for HSPA], Google explains.
