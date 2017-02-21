Google's Collision Shakes Up Computer...

Google's Collision Shakes Up Computer Cryptography

Read more: PC Magazine

Google researchers have engineered an extremely rare and invisible collision, but they didn't need the Large Hadron Collider to do it. That's because their collision isn't atomic, it's cryptographic: after years of trying, Google found a way to crack the SHA-1 cryptographic hash function, a security building block that enables digital signatures and HTTPS encryption.

Chicago, IL

