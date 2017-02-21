Google's Collision Shakes Up Computer Cryptography
Google researchers have engineered an extremely rare and invisible collision, but they didn't need the Large Hadron Collider to do it. That's because their collision isn't atomic, it's cryptographic: after years of trying, Google found a way to crack the SHA-1 cryptographic hash function, a security building block that enables digital signatures and HTTPS encryption.
