Google wants businesses to text with its Android Messages service
The next time you receive a text on an Android device saying your prescription is ready, you may notice a familiar calligraphic "W" in the icon bubble of the sender. Google has announced a new platform to provide businesses an upgraded alternative to traditional SMS texting, allowing them to brand text messages, alerts and other communications, in addition to giving them access to features not available through SMS, such as group texting, high-resolution photos, and read receipts.
